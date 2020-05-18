The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear
|
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:40s - Published
The idea of a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus brings mix of comfort and fear
Health officials have said repeatedly that life won’t go back to the way it used to be until a cure or vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus is created.
But not everyone likes the idea of inoculation as the answer to COVID-19.
Denver7's Meghan Lopez reports.