Lockdown 4.0: People flout 'no pillion riding' rule after 2-wheelers allowed in Delhi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
According to Delhi government guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown, movement of two-wheelers is allowed within the state but with no pillion riding.
Some people were seen violating the government norms near 11 Murti Statue located at Sardar Patel Marg on May 19.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital crossed 10,000-mark.