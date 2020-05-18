Covid-19 infections in India cross 1 lakh, figures could be higher without lockdown | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:16s - Published 2 hours ago Covid-19 infections in India cross 1 lakh, figures could be higher without lockdown | Oneindia News India has crossed the 1 lakh coronavirus cases threshold , however, lockdown delayed arrival of the milestone; In, Bihar migrants returning from Delhi test positive for coronavirus and many of them are asymptomatic; West Bengal and Odisha prepare for landfall of cyclone Ammphan, which may be as diamaging as Fani last year; Chinese lab says it has prepared a drug that can halt the pandemic even without a vaccine and more news 0

