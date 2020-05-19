Mother dog breastfeeds family of orphaned kittens in Thailand

This is the adorable moment a mother dog lovingly fed a family of orphaned kittens.

The four-year-old pooch named Maa has fostered the moggies after they were born in a barn in Roi-Et, northeastern Thailand.

Their mother passed away a few days after their birth and the orphans had no source of breast milk.

However, a week after the mother cat died, the dog owner Tim Chanphet, 56, moved the kittens in with his pet, which had also recently given birth.

Footage shows the Aspin mother dog happily breastfeeding the three kittens with the same level of love and attention she shows to her own offspring.

The delighted owner said the mother dog also provides food for both her puppies and the kitten.

He said: "Our dog is so friendly towards the kittens, just like she is to her own puppies.

"When night falls the mother dog sometimes goes out to find food and brings it back to the kitten and her puppies." Tim's wife said she encouraged the dog to share its breast milk with the kitten but the result was beyond her expectations.

She added: "When the dog gave birth to her puppies I brought the kitten to her and told her to spare some milk for them just to help them survive.

"But over a month has passed but she is still looking after the poor kittens, so I'm really happy about how it has developed.''