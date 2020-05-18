Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Lautner announced he will be selling "new and used clothes" through Poshmark to benefit those most affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

n_white99

のどか RT @tdigitalweekly: Twitter Fame Taylor Lautner Selling His Clothes For Coronavirus Donations https://t.co/dbV5caSgQS #newsupdate #todayne… 15 hours ago

tdigitalweekly

The Digital Weekly Twitter Fame Taylor Lautner Selling His Clothes For Coronavirus Donations https://t.co/dbV5caSgQS #newsupdate #todaynews tap this link👇 2 days ago

jgotthatfire

Jacqueline💎 RT @Poshmarkapp: This just in: Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes on Poshmark for a good cause. Shop his closet; he's donating his earni… 6 days ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za Would you buy his clothes? https://t.co/ZdVGaPN072 6 days ago

nana22345356

nana RT @iHeartRadio: Taylor Lautner is selling "used and new clothes" for COVID-19 relief efforts. 🙏 https://t.co/YG1Vr3WOP2 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Lautner Is Selling His Clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts [Video]

Taylor Lautner Is Selling His Clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Taylor Lautner Is Selling His Clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts Lautner announced he will be selling "new and used clothes" through Poshmark to benefit those most affected by the ongoing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:47Published
Taylor Lautner selling his clothes for coronavirus relief efforts [Video]

Taylor Lautner selling his clothes for coronavirus relief efforts

Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, including signed items, and garments he's worn on sets.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published