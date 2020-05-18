Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Lautner announced he will be selling "new and used clothes" through Poshmark to benefit those most affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
のどか RT @tdigitalweekly: Twitter Fame Taylor Lautner Selling His Clothes For Coronavirus Donations
https://t.co/dbV5caSgQS
#newsupdate #todayne… 15 hours ago
The Digital Weekly Twitter Fame Taylor Lautner Selling His Clothes For Coronavirus Donations
https://t.co/dbV5caSgQS
#newsupdate #todaynews
tap this link👇 2 days ago
Jacqueline💎 RT @Poshmarkapp: This just in: Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes on Poshmark for a good cause. Shop his closet; he's donating his earni… 6 days ago
All4Women.co.za Would you buy his clothes? https://t.co/ZdVGaPN072 6 days ago
nana RT @iHeartRadio: Taylor Lautner is selling "used and new clothes" for COVID-19 relief efforts. 🙏 https://t.co/YG1Vr3WOP2 6 days ago
Taylor Lautner Is Selling His Clothes for COVID-19 Relief EffortsTaylor Lautner Is Selling His Clothes
for COVID-19 Relief Efforts Lautner announced he will be selling
"new and used clothes" through Poshmark
to benefit those most affected by the
ongoing..
Taylor Lautner selling his clothes for coronavirus relief effortsTaylor Lautner is selling his clothes to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, including signed items, and garments he's worn on sets.