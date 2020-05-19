Lockdown 4.0 में रियायत मिलते ही लौटने लगे पुराने दिन, सड

While many may have felt intensely bored in the lockdown, some have used the time to learn new skills...



Recent related videos from verified sources Jordanian boxers throw punches on their rooftop in preparation for Olympics



Jordanian brothers and boxing buddies Hussein and Zeyad Ashish spend their time throwing punches on their rooftop during the COVID-19 lockdown as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:26 Published now Boy finds a lockdown playmate - a five-week-old LAMB!



A two-year-old boy is enjoying a walk with his new lockdown playmate - a five-week-old LAMB rejected by its own mother at birth.The lamb, which has been named Peter Pan, is being hand-reared by the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published now