Hundreds defy curbs to demand food and medical aid in one of the poorest neighbourhoods of Chile's capital.



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Amid lockdown, Gurugram citizens' group steps up to feed the needy



Amid the nation wide lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic, the poor and the underprivileged have been the worst hit. A citizens' group in Gurugram has stepped up to help those in need by providing food to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:02 Published 3 weeks ago 'Rice ATMs' provides free food for unemployed in Vietnam during COVID-19 pandemic



Rice ATMs have been set up around Vietnam to help those who need it most during the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows hundreds of people waiting in line to get rice from the free automatic rice.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:50 Published on April 17, 2020