Four killed and 23 injured after magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Yunnan, China

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern China's Qiaojia County on Monday (May 18), killing at least 4 and injuring 23.

The video, provided by local media with permission, shows a supermarket starting to shake and the customers running away from the shelves before the groceries started dropping from them.

In another clip, tiles falling from the house roofs scattered on the ground.

According to reports, at 04:35 am on May 19, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit the county again.

At least four people were killed and 23 were injured.