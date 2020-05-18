Residents in north India sent back home to families after testing negative for COVID-19
Residents in north India sent back home to families after testing negative for COVID-19
Residents in Jammu and Kashmir, North India have been sent back home to their families after testing negative for COVID-19.
Footage filmed on May 17 shows residents boarding a coach where they will return to their families.