Residents in north India sent back home to families after testing negative for COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Residents in Jammu and Kashmir, North India have been sent back home to their families after testing negative for COVID-19.

Footage filmed on May 17 shows residents boarding a coach where they will return to their families.




