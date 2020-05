Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is addressing the state's plan to reopen the economy.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lt. Gov. Polito: Businesses Must Develop A COVID-19 Plan



Lt. Gov. Polito says workplace safety standards will be enforced by local boards of health and the state health department. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 07:55 Published 20 hours ago Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Approves Of Gov. Baker's Phased Reopening



Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said it is still unknown what businesses are opening specifically. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago