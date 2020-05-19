Thérèse Coffey on unemployment spike: 'there are vacancies'

Official figures show unemployment increased by 50,000 to 1.35 million in the three months to March.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said there are "still vacancies out there" and that the emergency furlough scheme to help businesses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic was proving effective.

Report by Barnetth.

