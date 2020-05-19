Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the European Union's external tariff.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

After decades outsourcing its trade policy to the EU, Britain is seeking free trade agreements with countries around the world.

It's on a mission to have deals in place covering 80% of British trade by 2022.

On Tuesday (May 19) the UK announced a new post-Brexit regime to replace the EU's external tariff.

The plan, called the UK Global Tariff keeps a 10% tariff on cars but cuts levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports.

It's to be enforced from January, and marks a departure from what some UK officials call an overly complex EU system.

Britain is currently negotiating trade deals with both the U.S. and the Brussels-based bloc.

The new regime will maintain tariffs on products competing with industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing.

But it will remove levies on imports worth 30 billion pounds - about 37 billion dollars - entering UK supply chains.

The government said that while almost all pharmaceuticals and most medical devices, including ventilators, are already tariff-free, some products used to fight the crisis still face duties.

It's introducing a temporary zero rate on these products, including for personal protective equipment from non-EU countries.



Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Britain sets out new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the European...
Reuters India - Published

Christmas trees and freezers on list of levy-free products in new tariff regime

Products set to be tariff-free under the Government’s new post-Brexit tariff regime include:
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/tJaODB4JLe https://t.co/c5bGuMnQGh 40 seconds ago

ohiomary

Mary Rack RT @Reuters: UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/M2e3LvpPMu https://t.co/fjyuyQrOLV 54 seconds ago

A2Globalrisk

A2 Global Risk UK announces #postBrexit #tariffs to replace the EU's external duties https://t.co/bIQEYLPeyW 2 minutes ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime: https://t.co/G5hbMk2Jh8 4 minutes ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/rUShEJf5aI 5 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/M2e3LvpPMu https://t.co/fjyuyQrOLV 8 minutes ago

CanalsideRadio

Canalside Radio UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/Nn6Tq4h3Em 9 minutes ago

MAXHISTORIAWIEK

MAX HISTORIA WIEKOW UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime https://t.co/1mryJoG1LF 11 minutes ago