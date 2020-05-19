Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack on the World health organisation over allegations of mishandling the Coronavirus Pandemic, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19.

The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for the body to commit to "substantive improvements" or risk losing millions and US membership altogether.

Trump has even accused the health body of being in cahoots and acting as a puppet of China.Trump who faces re-election this year and has himself been criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has blamed China for trying to cover up the outbreak and has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account.

#Covid-19