Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack on the World health organisation over allegations of mishandling the Coronavirus Pandemic, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization threatening to pull US funding permanently over Covid-19.

The letter outlines a 30-day deadline for the body to commit to "substantive improvements" or risk losing millions and US membership altogether.

Trump has even accused the health body of being in cahoots and acting as a puppet of China.Trump who faces re-election this year and has himself been criticised for his handling of the pandemic, has blamed China for trying to cover up the outbreak and has accused the WHO of failing to hold Beijing to account.

#Covid-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OGeorgieb

A concerned Blackman RT @CNN: "This isn't some random Trump surrogate on the local news making a wild accusation... This is the President's son... If you don't… 9 seconds ago

Zita36851161

Zita RT @BBCWorld: US President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine to help keep him safe from coronavirus, despite public health… 16 seconds ago

18197122599

18197122599 RT @NewDay: "It's terribly irresponsible, it sets a bad example... It is dangerous," @drsanjaygupta says about President Trump saying he is… 17 seconds ago

Dany24707107

Dany RT @BBCWorld: US President Donald Trump says he is taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, despite public… 40 seconds ago

ballooneyland

Ballooneyland 🎈🎈🎈 RT @SafetyPinDaily: The president's job is to manage risk. But Trump is the risk. | By: Ezra Klein https://t.co/hgPnoFXcFF 1 minute ago

Srdowntown

Shari Rabinowitz RT @AP_Europe: Health experts say U.S. President Donald Trump's increasing attacks on the World Health Organization for its handling of the… 1 minute ago

Rudy31681017

Rudy RT @TheDemCoalition: One poll found that more than half of voters in six swing states disapproved of the president's handling of the pandem… 2 minutes ago

jmcvea81

JUAN MANUEL CABRERA RT @CNN: President Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, even though several recent studies show the drug is ineffective against the… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Blasts Fox News After Host’s Warning Over Hydroxchloroquine, Claims More Anti-Trumpers Work There [Video]

Trump Blasts Fox News After Host’s Warning Over Hydroxchloroquine, Claims More Anti-Trumpers Work There

President Trump tweeted that he’s looking for a new news outlet after a Fox News host warned viewers about the potential effects of hydroxychloroquine shortly after the President announced he was..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published
Congress Wants Answers After President Trump Fires State Department Watchdog [Video]

Congress Wants Answers After President Trump Fires State Department Watchdog

Laura Podesta reports the president fired the watchdog at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:42Published