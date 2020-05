Migrants Gather At Bandra Station Again Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published 2 hours ago Migrants Gather At Bandra Station Again 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: Migrants throng Bandra Terminus as news of Shramik train to Bihar leaks Thousand of migrants gathered outside the Bandra Terminus station in large numbers after the news of...

Mid-Day - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this राम प्रताप सिंह .B.S.S हरदोई उत्तर प्रदेश RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Migrants gather near Bandra station in Mumbai to board Shramik Special train - Watch https://t.co/ASaZ3eaXax 3 seconds ago neeraj pandey RT @NewsBytesApp: Mumbai: Migrants throng Bandra station to board Bihar-bound special train https://t.co/M7Uon52HQD 10 minutes ago NewsBytes Mumbai: Migrants throng Bandra station to board Bihar-bound special train https://t.co/M7Uon52HQD 10 minutes ago Zee News English Migrants gather near Bandra station in Mumbai to board Shramik Special train - Watch https://t.co/ASaZ3eaXax 11 minutes ago