Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Empty middle seat? It depends where you're flying

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Empty middle seat? It depends where you're flying

Empty middle seat? It depends where you're flying

Airlines face deep confusion over whether middle seats should be left empty, or whether other measures should be taken to keep passengers safe from contagion.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Empty middle seat? It depends where you're flying

The dreaded middle seat.

Many air travellers would do all they could to avoid sitting in one.

As airlines plan for a post-lockdown world there’s deep confusion over whether it should even be allowed.

In Europe, carriers have resisted calls to leave middle seats empty.

In the U.S. it’s not mandatory to leave them empty, but some airlines do.

In Malaysia and Indonesia planes must fly half empty.

In short, there’s zero global agreement on what the rules should be.

Some countries apply their rules only to their carriers, while others apply them to foreign airlines too.

Without middle seats, airliners could only carry two-thirds of their capacity.

That’s not enough for most carriers to make a profit without raising prices - which might just cut demand.

With social distancing on planes all but impossible, some see different solutions.

The EU says passengers should wear masks, and minimise onboard movement.

Check-in and baggage drop-off are likely to be largely automated.

And on-board service is already changing.

Fly business class on carriers including Air Canada, Emirates and British Airways and the food will now be something pre-packaged.

Regulators and aircraft manufacturers like Boeing would like this jumble of rules to be standardised.

Right now though, avoiding a middle seat really depends on where you’re flying.



Recent related news from verified sources

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

In Thailand, you cannot have food or water in flight and must wear a mask. In Malaysia and Indonesia,...
Reuters India - Published

EU won't tell airlines to leave middle seat empty as travel resumes

The European Union's executive will say on Wednesday that airlines will not have to leave the middle...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frontier drops plans to charge empty seat fee [Video]

Frontier drops plans to charge empty seat fee

Frontier Airlines is dropping its empty seat fee after Congress accused Frontier of trying to profit off of coronavirus fear. The airline was originally considering a $39 charge per flight if..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
CEO Of RyanAir Makes Stunning Announcement [Video]

CEO Of RyanAir Makes Stunning Announcement

CoronaVirus has changed toe world. Business insiders report that many airlines say they will force social distancing on planes by leaving the middle seat open. Ryanair's CEO says the airline will not..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published