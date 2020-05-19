It's dual challenge, cyclone in time of COVID-19: NDRF Chief

NDRF Chief SN Pradhan on the preparations to tackle the Amphan Cyclone said that 15 teams have been deployed in Odisha and 19 teams in West Bengal.

He said that these teams are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation.

"We are facing a dual challenge right now - COVID-19 and cyclone.

So it will be right to say that it is cyclone in the time of COVID," said NDRF chief.