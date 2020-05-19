Expressions employment offering drive-thru job fair

The service is helping place people in jobs while still avoiding person to person contact.

Any of its new on daybreak new for you on daybreak?

Many people are getting back to work as more places are opening back up.

But, others might be out of a job.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us what a rochester business is doing to help people find a brooke and tyler.

If you're looking for a new job... you might have some concerns about meeting with people in person to do those interviews.

Well don't worry... you could actually start the process right here in your car!

Express employment professionals in rochester is hosting driv?

Thru job fairs as the pandemic continues.

Employment specialist, sam (l?sarde) lessarde tells me a lot of people are looking for either temporary work or a new job right now.

The mission at express is to match you with the right job for you.

Lessarde says the importance of still having that in person interaction is crucial.

"the thing is, especially with this job, is it's the communication with the person.

You can talk on the phone all day, everyday, but when you meet someone face to face, it goes a long way and that's what we bring at express is to have that face to face interaction."

When you pull up to express for the driv?

Thru job fair... the employees will be wearing gloves and masks and they'll stay further back from your vehicle to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

Thank you madelyne.

Express will be holding driv?

Thru job fairs while the pandemic continues.

So if you're interested...