Woodpecker chick insists on food deliveries from busy parents Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published 1 week ago Woodpecker chick insists on food deliveries from busy parents A great spotted woodpecker chick is fed by its parents in Bristol. The great spotted woodpecker is one of three extant species of woodpecker in the UK, and is common across Great Britain and the east coast of Northern Ireland. 0

