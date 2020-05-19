Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 hour ago Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Joelle Joanie Siwa turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the YouTuber. 1. She rose to fame as a cast member on the popular show, “Dance Moms.” 2. JoJo is known for her huge collection of hair bows. 3. Her nickname is JoJo with the Big Bow. 4. JoJo has won multiple Kids’ Choice Awards. 5. She headlined her first tour, ‘D.R.E.A.M. The Tour,’ when she was 16 years old. Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! 0

