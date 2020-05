Undocumented Immigrants Can Now Apply For Aid In California Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 hour ago Undocumented Immigrants Can Now Apply For Aid In California The system, however, was off to a shaky start and some in the Bay Area were not able to apply. DeMarco Morgan reports. 0

Recent related news from verified sources California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemployment benefits ยท California is rolling out a taxpayer-funded program to aid undocumented immigrants with $500 cash...

