Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing.

His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach.

According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach.

Gaspard's wife, Siliana, said on her Instagram account.

"If you've seen him please call 911 or Dm family".

Authorities in Los Angeles County said they are actively searching for a swimmer that was pulled out to sea by a rip current.

Authorities did not name Gaspard but said reports identify the missing swimmer as a black male in his 30's.

