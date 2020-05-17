Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine.

Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days.

According to Business Insider, Pelosi cited the President's physical attributes as a source of concern.

Pelosi said; "He's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists".

She went on to say: "especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group".

Pelosi described the 73 year- old President as "morbidly obese" by citing his prior White House physicals.