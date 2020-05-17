Fox News Host Shocked By Trump's Announcement

Fox News host Neil Cavuto was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday.

President Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, Trump said he has been taking the controversial drug for a week and a half.

A recent study by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that hydroxychloroquine had no benefit on coronavirus patients.

The study also found higher death rates among VA patients who were given the drug while hospitalized with COVID-19.

Following Trump's statement, Cavuto immediately warned his viewers that they could die if they take this drug.

Trump on Monday suggested the VA study was conducted "with people that aren't big Trump fans."