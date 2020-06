Former Colton Resident, Boyfriend Facing Federal Charges in Cross-Border Kidnap Plot Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:51s - Published on May 19, 2020 Former Colton Resident, Boyfriend Facing Federal Charges in Cross-Border Kidnap Plot A former Colton resident and her boyfriend remained behind bars Monday, facing federal charges alleging they collected ransom money as part of a kidnapping scheme. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this