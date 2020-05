Health Headlines - 5-18-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:17s - Published 51 minutes ago Health Headlines - 5-18-20 In today's health headlines we talk about finding an effective vaccine and how one company is getting closer to finding one. Also, there is a new Coronavirus face mask that opens to allow you to eat food while wearing the mask. 0

AS THE WORLD WORKS TO FIND ASAFE AND EFFECTIVE COVID-19VACCINE --MANUFACTURER MODERNA SAYS -- ITIS SEEING PROMISING RESULTS INHUMAN TRIALS.:10 - :14DR. TAL ZAKS / CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, MODERNA: "THESE AREREALLY GOOD NEWS FOR USAND EVERYBODY THAT'S BEENWATCHING THIS DAY"THE BIOTECH COMPANY -- INPARTNERSHIP WITH THE NATIONALINSTITUTES OF HEALTH -- MEASUREDANTIBODIES IN EIGHT PEOPLE ITVACCINATED.AND ALL EIGHT DEVELOPEDNEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES.DR. TAL ZAKS / CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, MODERNA: "THESEANTIBODIES WERE PROVENTO BE ABLE TO BLOCK THE ABILITYOF THE VIRUS TO INFECT CELLS"DR. TAL ZAKS / CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, MODERNA: "WE AREALREADY SEEING AN IMMUNERESPONSE AT THE LEVEL OF PEOPLEWHO'VE BEEN INFECTED WITH THISVIRUS AND ARE BELIEVED NOW NOTTO BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FURTHERDISEASE."IT'S ENCOURAGING.BUT WE STILL DON'T KNOW IFPEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN INFECTEDWITH THE VIRUS ARE IMMUNE FROMIT IN THEFUTURE... SO IT'S NOT CLEARWHETHER VACCINATION WILL PROVIDETOTAL IMMUNITY. SO FAR --MODERNA HAS VACCINATED BETWEEN60 AND 100 PARTICIPANTS.STARTING IN JULY -- THE COMPANYPLANS TO BEGIN TO CONDUCTLARGE-SCALE CLINICAL TRIALS --WHICH TYPICALLY CONSIST OF TENSOF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE.IF THOSE STUDIES ARE SUCCESSFUL--THE COMPANY HOPES TO HAVE AVACCINE ON THE MARKET BETWEENJANUARY AND JUNE OF NEXT YEAR.DR. TAL ZAKS / CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER, MODERNA: "THIS ISREALLY A VERY FIRST IMPORTANTSTEPIN THE JOURNEY TOWARDS HAVING AVACCINE AVAILABLE FOR THE PEOPLEWHO NEED IT THE MOST."AS RESEARCHERS WORK AT LIGHTNINGFAST SPEEDS --MEDICAL EXPERTS CAUTION --IT MAY BE SOME TIME BEFORE ACOVID-19 VACCINE IS PERFECTED.1:20 - 1:27DR. ZHONG NANSHAN / SR. MEDICALADVISER TO THE CHINESEGOVERNMENT: "IF YOU ARE GOING TOWORKOUT A PERFECT VACCINE, IT WOULDTAKE YEARS AND YEARS"IN WASHINGTON -- I'M KARINCAIFA.ISRAELI INVENTORS HAVE DEVELOPEDA CORONAVIRUS MASK... THAT LETSYOU EAT --WITHOUT TAKING IT OFF.CHECK IT OUT... IT'S PRETTY ODDTO SEE.THE PEOPLE WHO CAME UP WITH THEDESIGN... DEMONSTRATED IT ATTHEIR OFFICE NEAR TELAVIV.THE SLOT IN THE FRONT OPENS...WHEN THE WEARER SQUEEZES ALEVER.THAT ALLOWS FOOD TO PASSTHROUGH.OPINIONS ON THE MASK THOUGH...SEEM TO BE MIXED."I DON'T THINK THIS MASK COULDHOLD WITH THIS KIND OF ICECREAM, IT'S DRIPPING ALL OVER, IWOULDN'T WANTTO WEAR IT AFTERWARDS."THE COMPANY SAID... IT HASAPPLIED FOR A PATENT... ANDPLANS TO START MANUFACTURI



