Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: NMFC, GDOT

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At New Mountain Finance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Steven B.

Klinsky bought 300,000 shares of NMFC, for a cost of $7.96 each, for a total investment of $2.39M.

Klinsky was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NMFC trading as high as $8.44 at last check today.

New Mountain Finance is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Klinsky bought NMFC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.92M at an average of $11.72 per share.

And at Green Dot, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Jeffrey Osher who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $34.64 each, for a total investment of $865,877.

Green Dot is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

Osher was up about 10.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GDOT trading as high as $38.10 at last check today.