UK Starts Trial for Dogs to Sniff out COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s - Published
UK Starts Trial for Dogs to Sniff out COVID-19 The U.K. issued a statement over the weekend saying the research could be "used as a potential new non-invasive, early warning measure to detect coronavirus in the future." Minister for Innovation Lord Bethell, via statement Minister for Innovation Lord Bethell, via statement The trial is backed by over $600,000 of government funding.

It will be conducted by researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Durham University and charity Medical Detection Dogs.

Co-founder and CEO of Medical Detection Dogs Dr. Claire Guest is "delighted" about the trial.

Dr. Claire Guest, via Fox News Guest believes the dogs could potentially screen up to 750 people per hour.

According to Fox News, dogs in the U.S. are also being trained to sniff out the virus.

