Jeremy Renner has accused his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco of misappropriating nearly $50,000 dollars from their seven-year-old daughter Ava's trust fund.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jeremy Renner building home recording studio



Actor Jeremy Renner is making the most of his time in coronavirus isolation by building a recording studio for his house. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47 Published on April 3, 2020 Jeremy Renner's ex-wife 'disheartened' by bid to reduce child support payments



Jeremy Renner's ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has been left "very disheartened" by his request to reduce his monthly child support payments for their six-year-old daughter. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:54 Published on March 25, 2020