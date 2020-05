OFM News EasyJet says hackers accessed data of 9 million customers https://t.co/5L79YLsBUM https://t.co/dpyxyvwCPO 6 minutes ago

Uday Nair RT @hallamfmnews: #EasyJet says it's been hit by a sophisticated cyber attack, and 9 million of its customers details have been accessed.… 9 minutes ago

@spkmind3 RT @business: EasyJet says the email addresses and travel data of about 9 million customers was accessed in a “highly sophisticated” cybera… 10 minutes ago

Marco Misitano “EasyJet said email addresses & travel data of about 9M customers had been accessed in a 'highly sophisticated' cyb… https://t.co/o2K8wQDhYS 13 minutes ago

Svetlana Lana Knezevic EasyJet Says Hackers Accessed Data of 9 Million Customers - Bloomberg https://t.co/ynB5aomk3g 19 minutes ago

XeneX.ai #EasyJet Says #Hackers Accessed Data of 9 Million Customers EasyJet Plc said email addresses and travel data of abo… https://t.co/pbxyyOeJTL 21 minutes ago

Security News Bot easyJet Says Details of Nine Million Customers Accessed in #Data #Breach https://t.co/z8Vgo2ZZH1 #InfoSecMag 42 minutes ago