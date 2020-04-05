Farmers place face masks on cattle as India's lockdown eases
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Farmers place face masks on cattle as India's lockdown eases
As Indian eases its COVID-19 lockdown farmers in Sehore, central India are making their cattle wear face masks as a safety precaution against the virus.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Farmers place face masks on cattle as India's lockdown eases
As Indian eases its COVID-19 lockdown farmers in Sehore, central India are making their cattle wear face masks as a safety precaution against the virus.
The villagers placed the masks over the nostrils of the animals as they went on their journey to transport water on May 18.