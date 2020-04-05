Farmers place face masks on cattle as India's lockdown eases

As Indian eases its COVID-19 lockdown farmers in Sehore, central India are making their cattle wear face masks as a safety precaution against the virus.

The villagers placed the masks over the nostrils of the animals as they went on their journey to transport water on May 18.