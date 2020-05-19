Robotic lithopone performs Electric Light Orchestra's 'Mr. Blue Sky'

An audio producer from the UK created a robotic lithophone that was able to autonomously perform the song "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra.

Footage that has recently surfaced from 2016 shows the instrument set up in Parabola Arts Centre in Cheltenham, where it performs the tune.

Jay Harrison, the creator of the 24-block lithophone, said: "The instrument was designed to provide the audience with a true acoustic 360 surround experience.

"The lithophone bars were constructed from North Welsh Green Slate."