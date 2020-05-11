A Friendly Voice for Those Who Feel Isolated

In times like these, it’s easy to feel isolated from the rest of the world.

But AARP is hoping to change that.

Amber Miller from AARP Wisconsin shares how they are engaging and assisting Wisconsinites during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are doing free virtual events and have started a program called Friendly Voices, to offer a friendly voice to those who feel alone during this time.

For more information about AARP’s virtual offerings, visit AARP.org/WI.

To learn more or become a Friendly Voice, visit AARPCommunityConnections.org.