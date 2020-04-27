Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe exhaust comparison

Video Credit: Autoblog Short Cuts - Duration: 02:19s - Published
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe exhaust comparison

2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe exhaust comparison

Byron fires up the 2020 Cayenne S Coupe to see if it's louder than his 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeremyJasonKS

Jeremy Jason Kristian Sutrisno RT @therealautoblog: 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Driveway Test | Are you louder than @Byron_AB's Dodge Challenger? https://t.co/O8W8Udv1Cm… 6 days ago

therealautoblog

Autoblog 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Driveway Test | Are you louder than @Byron_AB's Dodge Challenger?… https://t.co/PxCvqWt9z1 6 days ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout Byron compares the exhaust of the Porsche Cayenne S Coupe with his challenger https://t.co/RUKRlkdKsX 1 week ago

MotoringChat

Motoring Chat 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Driveway Test | Are you louder than Byron's Dodge Challenger? https://t.co/WQ1RTOZxPd https://t.co/NPuHTQXMFB 1 week ago

bdcpro

Michael Barrett 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Driveway Test | Are you louder than Byron's Dodge Challenger? https://t.co/q3TrXHbKTk 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid Performance and Exhaust [Video]

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid Performance and Exhaust

Credit: Autoblog Short Cuts     Duration: 02:15Published