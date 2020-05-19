Global  

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News

An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha in view of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the government’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the Covid-19 hit economy on Friday.

A chilling video of the murders of a local Samajwadi Party politician and his son - being shot dead by two men at close range in a field in western Uttar Pradesh - has emerged.

The set-up for a new confrontation between the centre and states was put in place today with an overhauling of the rules that were being followed so far to send migrant workers home on special "Shramik" trains.

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, Odisha

‘Our preparation is on par with facing a super cyclone like the one that hit the Odisha coast in...
Hindu - Published


Trains chained to tracks as station prepares for super cyclone in eastern India [Video]

Trains chained to tracks as station prepares for super cyclone in eastern India

At Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal workers have chained all trains to the railway tracks in preparation for super cyclone 'Amphan'. Footage recorded on Tuesday (May 19) shows efforts to avoid..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published
India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone [Video]

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone

Cyclone Amphan with a wind speed of up to 200 kph expected to hit coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published