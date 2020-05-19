Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News

An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha in view of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the government’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the Covid-19 hit economy on Friday.

A chilling video of the murders of a local Samajwadi Party politician and his son - being shot dead by two men at close range in a field in western Uttar Pradesh - has emerged.

The set-up for a new confrontation between the centre and states was put in place today with an overhauling of the rules that were being followed so far to send migrant workers home on special "Shramik" trains.