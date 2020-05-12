Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341
As of May 18, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 35,341 have died.
Overall a total of 2,772,552 tests have been carried out, and 248,818 cases have been confirmed positive, not including the most recent
Northern Ireland tests.
