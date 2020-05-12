Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 35,341

As of May 18, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 35,341 have died.

Overall a total of 2,772,552 tests have been carried out, and 248,818 cases have been confirmed positive, not including the most recent Northern Ireland tests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Epidemiologist predicts effects of coronavirus in the months ahead

The coronavirus worldwide death toll now tops 3,000 with nearly 90,000 cases. Even those numbers are...
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus: Scots death toll jumps 50 but Ayrshire hospital numbers fall again

Coronavirus: Scots death toll jumps 50 but Ayrshire hospital numbers fall againThe Scottish Government have released new up-to-date figures.
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JEdward02

Jim Bancroft, Of the Marines RT @AP_Scoop: Do you believe the coronavirus death toll? According to media reports, Dr. Birx is skeptical of CDC death toll numbers. An… 52 seconds ago

sofieclark

SC RT @johnfund: How Many COVID-19 Deaths Are There? Colorado has become 1st state to publish two different numbers. 2nd is narrower category… 2 minutes ago

AP_Scoop

The Ann and Phelim Scoop Do you believe the coronavirus death toll? According to media reports, Dr. Birx is skeptical of CDC death toll nu… https://t.co/2nL2Wu6KwC 4 minutes ago

ocalasportsman

OcalaSportsman Dr. Birx Reportedly Believes Coronavirus Death Toll Inflated By Up To 25% https://t.co/c7WaaGSyCf via @dailycaller 16 minutes ago

GE_Decorations

GE Decorations @BorisJohnson - Going down, f.f.s, numbers are going back up! UK coronavirus death toll rises by 545 as official total passes 35,000 20 minutes ago

kennethy69

Kenny Staud RT @kennethy69: Dr. Birx Reportedly Believes Coronavirus Death Toll Inflated By Up To 25%? Probably More Dr. Birx, Don't Trust Or Believe A… 24 minutes ago

ImajicAnne

imajicAnne RT @Norberta36: @brooklynmarie Yet, they ALL know that the counts are too low. The Do Not Care how many will die on the altar of unregulat… 31 minutes ago

ElizabethBowhay

Liz B @mikejonno775 @piersmorgan Yes we all know that numbers rise after the weekend but Piers is correct that we have th… https://t.co/ALquYflWkL 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,796 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,796

As of May 18, of those testing positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 34,796 have died.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,636 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 34,636

As of May 17, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 34,636 have died. Overall a total of 2,580,769 tests have been carried out, and 243,303 cases have been confirmed positive,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published