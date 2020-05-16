Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama's Portrait At The White House
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
President Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year tradition.
NBC News reports he will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama's portrait.
The ceremony was an honored tradition by presidents from both parties.
Trump and Obama have an extraordinarily contentious relationship.
Business Insider reports their relationship hit a new low in recent days.
Pres.
Trump has made accusations his predecessor committed an unspecified crime.