Trump Refuses To Unveil Obama's Portrait At The White House

President Donald Trump is breaking a 40-year tradition.

NBC News reports he will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama's portrait.

The ceremony was an honored tradition by presidents from both parties.

Trump and Obama have an extraordinarily contentious relationship.

Business Insider reports their relationship hit a new low in recent days.

Pres.

Trump has made accusations his predecessor committed an unspecified crime.

Report: Trump won't unveil Obama's official White House portrait anytime soon

The report also states that Obama has "no interest" in taking part in the tradition while Trump...
USATODAY.com - Published


Trump refuses to unveil Obama portrait as feud turns ugly

Trump refuses to unveil Obama portrait as feud turns uglyUS President Donald Trump has taken an extraordinary action in his deepening feud with former...
New Zealand Herald - Published


