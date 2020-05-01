Accent Expert Reviews American Accents in Movies, from 'The Departed' to 'Fargo'

Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks down American accents in movies including ‘The Blindside,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Ladybird,’ ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Winter’s Bone,’ ‘The Town,’ ‘The Notebook,’ ‘The Beguiled,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Inside Man,’ ‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Election,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Rear Window’ and ‘The Philadelphia Story.’



