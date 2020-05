Occurred on May 5, 2020 / Cypress, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "Pre-k teacher And CFISD’s TEACHER OF THE YEAR, Mrs. Manley went out of her way to visit her students while practicing social distance.

When Jason opened the door, she asked if he remembered her favorite song, without hesitation he serenaded the group of teachers with “You Are My Sunshine,” while they sat on the front lawn.

Such a warm, sweet gesture during this pandemic that will bring sunshine into anyone's day!"