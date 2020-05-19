Annie Glenn, Widow Of US Sen. John Glenn, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Global  

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Annie Glenn, the widow of Sen.

John Glenn, has died from coronavirus complications.

0
Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, wife of the late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn who overcame...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Annie Glenn, who was married to the late astronaut and US Senator John Glenn, reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:39Published
Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100-years-old. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:40Published