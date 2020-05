Walsh says Boston has 'unique concerns' about reopening Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:33s - Published now Walsh says Boston has 'unique concerns' about reopening "Reopening, unfortunately, doesn't mean 'going back to normal,'" says Mayor Marty Walsh. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Walsh says Boston has 'unique concerns' about reopening IN NORMAL TIMES OUR POPULATIONROUGHLY DOUBLES IN SIZE EVERYDAY AS REGIONAL WORKFORCES ENTEROUR CITIES AND WORK PLACES.WE ARE IN THE -- O THE TOP LISTOF TOURIST DESTINATIONS.WE ARE A COLLEGE TOWN AND WEHAVE THE GREATEST HOSPITALS INTHE WORLD RIGHT HERE IN BOSTON.WE ARE THE HUB OF SOCIALSERVICES FOR THE MOST VULNERABLEPEOPLE ACROSS THE REGION.WE HAVE UNIQUE CONCERNS ANDSITUATIONS ABOUT HOW WE PARENT-- PREPARE AND WHAT WE PREPAREFOR.WE ARE FOCUSED ON EQUITY ANDMEETING THE NEEDS OF THEVULNER





