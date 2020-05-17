Chelsea return to training as Premier League edges closer to restart

Chelsea return to training on Tuesday afternoon shortly after the Premier League confirmed that six people from three different clubs have tested positive for COVID -19.

AERIAL SHOWING CHELSEA STAFF MEASURING OUT DISTANCES ON PITCH STORY: Chelsea returned to training on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), shortly after the Premier League confirmed that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his players held a training session at 1600 local (1500GMT) and are expected to hold a double session on Wednesday (May 20).

On Monday, the Premier League voted to allow clubs to begin small group, non-contact training with some clubs returning on Tuesday.

The six positive tests for the novel coronavirus were among 748 samples taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training.

The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training as it looks for a June restart to the season which was halted on March 13.

