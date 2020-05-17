Global  

Chelsea return to training as Premier League edges closer to restart

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Chelsea return to training as Premier League edges closer to restart

Chelsea return to training on Tuesday afternoon shortly after the Premier League confirmed that six people from three different clubs have tested positive for COVID-19.

SHOWS: STOKE D'ABERNON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MAY 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

ENTRANCE TO CHELSEA'S COBHAM TRAINING GROUND 2.

SIGN, READING: "CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB" 3.

CHELSEA MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD ARRIVING 4.

SECURITY CAMERA 5.

ENTRANCE TO CHELSEA'S COBHAM TRAINING GROUND 6.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 7.

CHELSEA CLUB BADGE ON SIGN 8.

UNIDENTIFIED PLAYER ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 9.

SIGN, READING: "PLAYERS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO STOP AND SIGN AUTOGRAPHS DUE TO DANGER ON THE ROAD 10.

VARIOUS OF CHELSEA DEFENDER, FIKAYO TOMORI ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 11.

UNIDENTIFIED CHELSEA PLAYER ARRIVING FOR TRAINING 12.

SIGN, READING: "PLAYERS WILL NOT STOP FOR AUTOGRAPHS" 13.

UNIDENTIFIED PLAYER ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 14.

VARIOUS OF CHELSEA MIDFIELDER, RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 15.

THREE CARS ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND 16.

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER, N'GOLO KANTE ARRIVING AT TRAINING GROUND STOKE D'ABERNON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MAY 19, 2020) (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL) 17.

AERIAL OF CHELSEA'S TRAINING GROUND 18.

AERIAL SHOWING CHELSEA CLUB BADGE ON EXTERIOR OF BUILDING 19.

AERIAL SHOWING CARS DRIVING THROUGH TENT AT ENTRANCE TO TRAINING GROUND 20.

AERIAL SHOWING CHELSEA STAFF MEASURING OUT DISTANCES ON PITCH STORY: Chelsea returned to training on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), shortly after the Premier League confirmed that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and his players held a training session at 1600 local (1500GMT) and are expected to hold a double session on Wednesday (May 20).

On Monday, the Premier League voted to allow clubs to begin small group, non-contact training with some clubs returning on Tuesday.

The six positive tests for the novel coronavirus were among 748 samples taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training.

The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training as it looks for a June restart to the season which was halted on March 13.

(Production: Tim Hart)



