The House speaker made a snarky comment after President Donald Trump claimed he has taken an unproven anti-malaria drug to prevent COVID-19.



Recent related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Sunday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick



President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, Steve Linick. The White House said Trump did so at the recommendation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago