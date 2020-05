· President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford factory in Michigan this week. · Ford and GE...

Ford sources contradicted the president's stance on mask-wearing during a trip to the Michigan plant.

Dancy Georgia RT @kurteichenwald : ...the books, is meaningless because Barr has shown he will obstruct justice & undermine that law even though he's requ… 3 days ago

WOODRADIO Ford Motor Co. says Pres. Trump will be required to wear a mask during his Ypsilanti plant visit Thursday. https://t.co/HAOTypaoRp 1 day ago