Trump Has Been Taking Risky Med Hydroxychloroquine For Almost Two Weeks
President Donald Trump Monday made a startling reveal for those with medical knowledge.
He said he has been taking the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine "every day" for a week and a half.
There is no clinical evidence that proves the drug is effective against COVID-19.
There also is not yet any approved treatments or vaccines for the disease.
In April, the FDA issued a clear-cut warning against the use of chloroquine, reports Business Insider.
Taking the medicine poses a risk of heart rhythm problems and a chance of death.