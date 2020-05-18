Trump Has Been Taking Risky Med Hydroxychloroquine For Almost Two Weeks

President Donald Trump Monday made a startling reveal for those with medical knowledge.

He said he has been taking the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine "every day" for a week and a half.

There is no clinical evidence that proves the drug is effective against COVID-19.

There also is not yet any approved treatments or vaccines for the disease.

In April, the FDA issued a clear-cut warning against the use of chloroquine, reports Business Insider.

Taking the medicine poses a risk of heart rhythm problems and a chance of death.