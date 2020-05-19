Fourth Chinese Citizen Missing After Streaming On 'Life In Wuhan'

A former lawyer and citizen journalist was detained after live streaming videos from Wuhan, China.

The videos were deemed critical of the Chinese government, according to Business Insider.

Zhang Zhan had been blogging about life in Wuhan on platforms like YouTube and Twitter since February.

The 37-year-old was accused by authorities of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble".

He was arrested on May 15th.

Zhang is the fourth citizen journalist known to have gone missing after reporting on activities in Wuhan.