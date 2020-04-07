JTS Mortgage Minute 5/19/20 - Housing Updates

Good mngm jeff farnham.
?
As the nation gradually opens back up, j-t-s and company continuesto prsewho have been exposed to the covid-19 virusthose recove ?
Please continueexercising shopping locally as small businesses begin returning to steadier hours.
?
Let's ino invest back into our community as we continue to navigate these uncertain times.
?
Our lobby is still closed, yet we are continuing to work daily to take care of our customers byphone and l.
?
We anticipate opening the lobb soon.
?
In are at historic lows.
?
Though, much of the nation is still cl, economists expect the price of homes to increase.?
There is also an expected positive home purchasing trend.
?
With that expectation, if you are seeking to sell, we recommend contacting a local realtor to discuss the current trends and expected selprices.
?
Using a realtor to sell your home is always a great choice.
?
The realtor will lp you put your home in the best position to show and sale.
?
Due to social distancing, the appraisal process has in some ged.
?
Many appraisals are bedoy desktop and drive- by reducing the need to expose the appraiser or yourself unnecessarily.
?
In either case, your appraiser y ask for photos a videos of the property.
?
However, in somecases a home inspector may still be required.
?
Remember, the value of your home relie upkeep.
?
The first step to home bg he pre-qualification process.
?
Better your credit score, the more like will be approved for a loan with a w interest rates and terms. ?
A soft pull does not affect your score the way a hard inquiry would and will show us your curre credit score and payment hi ?
To apply for a soft credit pull, visit e at j-t-s dash c-o dot come and click the free consultationbutton.
?
One of our loan advisors will review your information and give you a call to discuss your mortgage options.
?
At j-t-s and company we striveto be your lifetime mort aor because we know that there is more to getting a mortgage than pushing a button.
We keep your edd goals in mind as we work to structure your mortgage.
Ay not be face-to-face, but we strive to give you that personal touch.
?
It is always the right time to purchase a house when you are prepared.
?
Gall and let us help you because j-t-s and company is local.
Trusted.
And experienced.
Thank