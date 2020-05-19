Midmorning With Aundrea - May 19, 2020 (Part 1)

And we'll look at the imaginative ways people have been able to connect with each other even during quarantine.

We'll explore the key differences between symptoms. And what are your coronavirus-inspired dreams telling you?

(Part 1 of 2) It's been an intense allergy season, and trying to figure out if your symptoms are allergies or COVID-19 is making many people feel anxious and stressed.

You probably know this by now.

It's shaping up to be a tough allergy season.

And with the coronavirus spreading, trying to figure out whether your symptoms are allergies or covid- 19 is making many people anxious and stressed.

Tom hanson has more on how to tell the difference.

Nicole levin suspects she had the coronavirus in march..

But she wasn't sure at first if it was just her usual seasonal allergies coming on.

I followed my treatment plan for allergies for two days and my cough got worse.

And i was starting to get fever.

And then i had extreme nausea, which i never get with allergies.

It was like the most bizarre thing.

With allergies and the coronavirus having some overlapping symptoms, many allergy and asthma sufferers are stressing about what's what.

Dry cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, nasal congestion, headache, you know, you can see with both of them, but usually what we tell our patients, you know, to reassure them is usually with coronavirus, you'll have a fever dr. purvi parikh is with allergy & asthma network.

She says nausea , diarrhea, and muscle aches can also be symptoms of coronavirus and are not usually from allergies.

If your throat is itchy and your nose is itchy, you know that that's a little bit reassuring that it might be more likely to be the allergies rather than the corona virus.

Nicole is making sure she takes her medications regularly and has this advice.

You need to be smart about your treatment just like you always are.

If you have chronic allergies and asthma like i do, and they're a pain, you need to know how to control them and then to know whether you need to take further action.

And while it's not easy in the middle of a pandemic she says try to stay calm, because that can make some symptoms worse.

Tom hanson cbs news, new york.

Patients with chronic lung diseases like asthma are at higher risk for severe covid-19, so doctors say keeping asthma well controlled is critical.

Intro more than 36 million americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the economic crisis began in mid- march.

Experts say the job losses are hitting women particularly hard, especially women of color.

Anna werner spoke with some women who've lost their jobs, and are trying to figure out what to do.

Mom meghan hiles led a life in missouri filled with family, pets, and her work as a massage therapist - until she was furloughed march 14th.

I worked // my son went to school, and all of it's changed since the virus.

She says the spa she works for reopens june first - but she and her 11 year old son both have asthma - plus her child care provider, her stepmom, has copd&.

If something were to happen to my stepmom, as in i go and i work on somebody, come to pick him up and come over there and give something to her.

If she died, i would feel terrible.

The pandemic cost 15-point-5 percent of women their jobs in april, compared with 13 percent of men.

The reason, say experts?

Many women work in areas hit hard by the cris: in leisure and hospitality&educat ion and health services&and retail.

These are the industries, the types of jobs that are hugely dominated by women.

The impact is greatest for women of color: a national women's law center analysis finds roughly 1 in 6 black women and 1 in 5 latino women are now unemployed.

In new jersey, simone bailey now spends her time now making face masks.

This mother of two boys lost both her hotel restaurant jobs.

Bailey says her state unemployment check is just under $300 dollars a week - and the extra federal money only came for three weeks.

I still don't see how i'm supposed to live.

And everybody else that i've worked with, all the other women that i was working with, it's the same thing.

One rather stunning statistic from the law center's report: "between the en of the great recession in july 2010 and the start of the covid-19 cris in february 20, women gained eleven point one million jobs.

In april 2020, the entirety of those gains was wiped out."

Anna werner, cbs news, berkeley, ca.

Sweet dreams. or are they?

What you're dreaming what are your dreams telling you?

Susan spencer talks with experts including mississipi state's michael nadorff.

Sound-up: jackie wang playing harp& track #1: poet jackie wang fills her quarantine days with the track #1: poet jackie wang fills her quarantine days with the peaceful sound of her harp.

But her dreams at night tell a different story.

Jackie wang: 15:23:01 // the day before yesterday-- i had a dre-- i had an airplane dream that-- where we were flying into a dark cloud.

And i was like, "oh, no this plane needs to be grounded.

This is not good."

/ susan spencer: 15:23:41 well, there's a metaphor-- jackie wang: 15:23:41 --say that that-- wang: 15:23:41 --say that that-- yeah, exactly.

That's a metaphorical, you know, working through of the anxiety that i'm experiencing now.

Track #2: metaphors fill the pages of her dream journal... which these days reads like a psychological thriller.

Sound-up / jackie wang reading: " dreamed that someone dreamed of a dead person on a gurney &" susan spencer: 15:10:01 // can you summarize for me the-- the general impact you feel that the pandemic has had on your dreams?

Jackie wang: 15:10:09 yeah.

So i would say that it's-- it's made my dreams more vid.

I have more anxiety dreams. and i've been having dreams with recurring apocolypse and-- economic desperation is another recurring theme.

// track #3: and then there's this familiar theme... susan spencer: 15:17:03 // i gather youl've had quite a few supermarket dreams. jackie wang: 15:17:10 yes.

// a lot of it is stockpiling // i had a dream that i was preparing for my wedding.

But i had huge cases of toilet paper.

Susan spencer: 15:17:34 can't be-- // --too careful.

Jackie wang: 15:17:38 exactly.

// track #4: from toilet paper nightmares to tidal waves consuming new york...these days reports of bizarre pandemic-driven dreams are everywhere... sound-up / stephen colbert: "i dreame that i had to do my show but i had to do it where no one could find me&" susan spencer: 13:49:14 // are we having more dreams that are strange and weird, or are-- are we just imagining this?

Deirdre barrett: 13:49:25 no, one thing that's really different with the pandemic versus past crises like 9/11 is that people are getting more sleep during it.

// most people who are a little chronically sleep deprived are staying at home, and not going into work at their usual time, // susan spencer: 13:50:48 so the longer you sleep the more likely you are to dream, and-- deirdre barrett: 13:50:52 yes.

// track #5: harvard psychologist deirdre barrett studied dreams after 9/11, and is now collecting pandemic dreams...more than six thousand so far.

Dreams...more than six thousand so far.

Susan spencer: 13:52:37 i realize this is an ongoing study but is there at this point a single takeaway //?

Deirdre barrett: 13:52:45 // the single takeaway-- right now from the survey is that the world's dreams are more anxious than at normal periods in time.

// track #6: and less literal than dreams after 9/11... deirdre barrett: 13:24:56 //i see fewer dreams overtly about the pandemic than people who dreamed about the buildings falling down, or the planes crashing into them, and somewhat more metaphors.

And i think that is because the virus is a kind of invisible-- menace, and our dreaming mind is so visual that when it's feeling that anxiety it wants to put a strong visual image to it.

So we dip into other image banks.

Track #7: one popular image... susan spencer: // 13:51:43 // i've seen just dozens of every kind of bug you can imagine-- flying, swarms are racing at the dreamer, roaches are crawling toward them, masses of wriggling worms-- grasshoppers with vampire fangs.

And i think it's partly because we use the word bug as slang for a vi-- you know, i've got a bug means i've got a virus.

// susan spencer: 13:33:35 what's the most outlandish dream you've heard so far?

Deirdre barrett: 13:33:38 // the most outlandish scary dream // was // where oprah was rounding up people to be her audience and her henchmen were imprisoning them in a giant warehouse that had mattresses spaced six feet apart, // and then at the end of the dream oprah bursts into the warehouse-- ready he do her show and kind of in show biz style she says, "some of ou guests today are getting a very big surprise," and sh pulls out a chainsaw and comes at the dreamer.

Susan spencer: 13:34:23 that's a good one.

Track #8: unlike the nightmare of a chainsaw-wielding oprah, some pandemic dreams simply reflect reality... sandra haynes: 16:27:35 i've had a couple of dreams where everybody is in little zoom boxes.

Susan spencer: 16:27:41 that's how everybody feels right about now.

We're living in zoom boxes-- sandra haynes: 16:27:44 right.

// track #9: artist sandra haynes had one spectacular dream now part of the harvard study.

She was an antibody - a superhero fighting off the virus, which took the form of a ferocious dog: sandra haynes: // so what i did is i grabbed the leash of the dog.

And i went full superhero.

I was, like, spinning it around over my head.

// susan spencer: 16:26:05 this is very dramatic.

Sandra haynes: 16:26:06 right.

// and it was anger- fueled.

I was mad.

// and then i woke up.

Dream, i realized i was acting as an antibody.

Susan spencer: 16:27:08 you were a giant antibody taking down the bad guy.

Sandra haynes: 16:27:12 yes.

Susan spencer: 16:27:13 well, this is very empowering.

Isn't it?

Sandra haynes: 16:27:16 yeah.

It felt pretty good // track #9a: the egyptians thought dreams were messages from the gods; the greeks saw them as visits from the dead; and sigmund freud was sure dreams involved sex.

Susan spencer: 14:11:50 // why do we dream?

Michael nadorff: 14:11:55 so sure, but what seems to be the case // is that during rem sleep, the part of our sleep where we mostly dream, this is when our memories get consolidated.

// track #10: mississippi state university psychology professor michael nadorff focuses less on the meaning of dreams and more on how we can control them&especially scary ones.

Michael nadorff: 14:23:48 so this is the cool thing.

// there's a treatment // called imagery rehearsal therapy.

// we take the dream you have, and we tell you to change it any way you want.

We want you to practice it using visual imagery for about twice a day, but ten minutes each time.

And // actually a good number of people actually start having that new dream that they created.

// track #11: nadorff says it worked with one client whose father had passed away before his grandchildren were born&: michael nadorff: 14:24:50 // and he said, "you know, really would love to have a dream where i'm going to the park and i'm taking my kids, and my dad's there and he gets to see them-- them playing and-- and gets to meet my kids."

14:25:19 so we gave it a try and-- the very next session he comes in and just tells me, you know, in tears, " had that new dream, and it was just so meaningful for me to have that experience."

And i thought, "ho cool is this?"

/ susan spencer: 14:29:12 okay, i'm gonna tell you my dream.

Are you ready for this one?

Michael nadorff: 14:29:15 i am.

Susan spencer: 14:29:17 i'm in a long line of people waiting for something.

About five people ahead of me there is a man wearing a black suit and a black fedora.

I can only see him from the back; can't see his face.

And he's 12 feet tall, and th-- that's it.

// michael nadorff: 14:30:07 the anxiety part for me, though, would be being in the line.

Susan spencer: 14:30:10 oh.

// susan spencer: 14:31:53 and there's the 12-foot man.

Michael nadorff: 14:31:54 yeah.

// // track #11a: ...which prompted a broader question... susan spencer: 13:31:32 // are you worried about people's general mental health because of these dreams we're having?

Deirdre barrett: 13:31:48 no.

I think people are having, for the most part, very healthy, normal reactions to this situation, // track #12: with one exception: professor barrett does worry about&healthcare workers on the front lines.... deirdre barrett: 13:27:55 // the healthcare workers are having just full on post-traumatic nightmares.

// 13:28:50 // there was one italian anesthesiologist who was trying to intubate somebody in a dream and he fell backwards out of the window of the hospital, clutching the patient with him as he fell, and he landed on the ground okay and the patient was decapitated.

// // so they can have bizarre dreamlike elements but they have a lot of i'm in the hospital, there's a patient here, i'm trying to save their life and failing // track #13: she says for those suffering ptsd, counseling may be need.

As for the rest of us, like jackie wang& jackie wang: 15:25:51 // i'm just trying to take the situation day by day, even though there's a lot of uncertainty.// susan spencer: 15:27:51 do you see your dreams as some sort of coping mechanism?

Jackie wang: 15:27:55 yeah, i think that it's a coping mechanism that you don't-- actually ask for.

// when you're experiencing stress, or at least for me-- i absorb that anxiety.

And then when i'm asleep all-- everything that i've bottled up kind of comes spilling out.

Sharing time together may be as recently, nothing has kept us more apart than the corona- virus, at least physically.

Some students in the nation's heartland are turning to a largely lost art, to reach seniors whose families cannot visit.

Chip reid has the story.

Windows are meant to look áoutá -- not to keep people áin.á but sometimes social distancing turns every-day events into a trip through the looking glass..

Everything from births..

"oh, my god.

"happy birthday.

To birthdays..

Engagements..

I pronounce you married!

..and weddings.

This community used a crane to help family visit seniors forced to stay inside.

And in iowa, spirits soared even higher..

..when the local student council serenaded residents here at bickford senior living in sioux city.

And found a way to átouchá those inside.

"is he supe special to you?"

"oh, for sure.

"oh, thank you, sir thank you, my friend."

"you feel the sam way, mike?"

"oh, yeah, yeah that feels good to hear that.

Yeah, yeah."

Mike boggs and lincoln colling's newfound friendship is separated by nearly five decades and, for now, this one window.

"he's a- i'm gonna tear up here pretty soon."

When the high school freshman heard coronavirus kept mike's family from visiting, lincoln fond another way in.

"we have text, w have social media, but this is like i feel like this is like heart-to-heart."

Lincoln picked up his pen to let the 63-year-old stranger with early-onset dementia know áheá wasn't forgotten.

"do you want me t read one of them?"

"yeah.

"but anyway, thi coronavirus stuff is out of control.

I can't even buy toilet paper, he says."

"mike, i bet you'v read that letter more than once."

"i've read it abou 50 times probably."

The pair's letters are part of an old- fashioned pen-pal program launched by lincoln's school.

"do you think tha this is something that could and should go on all across the nation?"

"oh, i hope it goe on forever.

We don't plan on stopping anytime soon."

The sioux city students now visit their pen pals each week, planting flowers ... and hope on windows, sidewalks and on the faces of residents inside - and their families outside.

"i miss not bein able to just sit with mike and watch tv or talk about the day-to- day things."

By phone, mike reads lincoln's letters to his wife pat.

"there's somethin about handwriting."

"yes, as a thir grade teacher, i'm a strong proponent of cursive handwriting."

Pat was surprised to learn that she had a hand in the writing that's now doing so much for her husband.

"he said, 'do yo remember lincoln colling?'

And i said, 'well, sure, i do.

He was in my third grade class.'

He says, 'well, we're going to be pen pals.'" "i didn't remembe any teachers from back then, except for mrs. boggs."

"just mrs. boggs.

"yeah.

Now, lincoln and mike are making new memories.

"it's just lik having another son."

And when they're finally together, mike knows what's next in their friendship.

"giving him a bi old bear hug and saying, 'everything's going to be okay now.'" for cbs news, i'm chip reid.

Social distancing and work-from- home orders have pushed many of us to try creative new ways to get the job done -- including some photographers.

They're now using video calls for the photo shoots they would typically do in person.

As nancy chen reports, they're producing everything from engagement pictures to ad campaigns.

Nat "good, cute, loo at each other!"

This is typically the busy season for kristen lopez, a pennsylvania wedding photographer.

:28 this time of year we're usually shooting a lot of weddings, but things look a little different now!

Lopez adapted her methods behind the lens of a ádifferent kind of camera: taking and editing screen captures - through facetime.

"they place th phone down somewhere, we make sure it's a pretty good spot with some decent lighting.

Then i crack jokes to them, i have them snuggle, and just do different prompts."

The picture quality is surprisingly good..

But lopez says she's not focused on pixels and resolution.

Her mission is capturing a moment in time&.

"that's cute!

Pu your hand on his face a little bit!"

... like she did for this engaged couple in new jersey: "in the years t come, we'll be like, 'oh remember that time we were quarantined in our parents' basement and we got these really cool pictures done!'" the same idea is also taking off overseas.

Italian fashion photographer alessio albi reached out to models he's worked with to stage facetime shoots at their homes all over the world.

"it was like a gam in the beginning - something you do with a friend."

The photos became so popular, albi says he's now receiving commissions from fashion brands.

He calls the sessions a true collaboration with the model.

"people see sometimes to forget what photography is about - it's not about the complex gear expensive stuff that you have to use - it's more about communication."

The creative compositions offer a unique snapshot of these unprecedented times.

Nancy chen, cbs news, new york.

Lopez isn't charging a fee for her engagement sessions - only asking that couples give to a local charity.

She then matches that donation.

Working together.

Working together.