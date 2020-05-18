Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dies The estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson passed away on Monday (18.05.20) at the home where the former couple used to live in Chiswick, West London.

Bruce said in a statement: Bruce got married to Paddy in the 1990s after being together for two years, with the couple splitting after almost three decades of marriage.

London Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: