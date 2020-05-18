Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dies

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dies

Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dies

Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dies The estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson passed away on Monday (18.05.20) at the home where the former couple used to live in Chiswick, West London.

Bruce said in a statement: Bruce said in a statement: Bruce got married to Paddy in the 1990s after being together for two years, with the couple splitting after almost three decades of marriage.

London Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene.

A spokesperson said:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden dead following 'tragic accident'

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is in mourning after his estranged wife, Paddy Bowden, was...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldAceShowbiz


Paddy Bowden death: Estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson found dead at their home

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, has been found dead at their...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanTF204

DanTheFan RT @people: Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Calls Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden's Death a 'Terrible Tragedy' https://t.co/gSFLKPuhBh 16 minutes ago

people

People Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Calls Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden's Death a 'Terrible Tragedy' https://t.co/gSFLKPuhBh 20 minutes ago

Michael91693258

Michael Young RT @nachoaguilar: Paddy Bowen, estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, found dead https://t.co/SmbxIXHPfW 39 minutes ago

WCBSFM

WCBS-FM Sad news from the heavy metal world today as @IronMaiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson has announced the death of his… https://t.co/lImh2kruz0 46 minutes ago

1067theEagle

106.7 the Eagle Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Dies In 'Tragic Accident' https://t.co/cBBc7LohI5 https://t.co/XteqtyoUMt 51 minutes ago

989KKZX

989 KKZX Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Dies In 'Tragic Accident' https://t.co/xfLcPbDBuS https://t.co/HG7rJvpvAf 52 minutes ago

937TheRiver

93.7 The River Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Dies In 'Tragic Accident' https://t.co/c2Nls9am4V 1 hour ago

230414saturn

alejandro guzman RT @HeavyFknMetal: #IRONMAIDEN Paddy Bowden Estranged Wife Of Bruce Dickinson Found Dead https://t.co/wvxeYCwQdT 1 hour ago