Senator slammed for 'looking a mess,' questionable comments in commencement speech

A Nebraska senator has been widely criticized for making eyebrow-raising comments during a high school commencement speech.On May 16, Fremont High School hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its class of 2020.

Among the speakers was Sen.

Ben Sasse, who graduated from the school in 1990.In an approximately 8-minute speech, an unshaven Sasse begins his speech by seemingly offering his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating class and their families .“Congratulations, parents, teachers and coaches — not that there’s any meaningful distinction among those categories anymore at this point".before suggesting that China was responsible for the global lockdown and current health crisis.“If you’re a parent, you’re a teacher.

Thanks a lot, China.

We’re all teachers now".Sasse then rambles a bit before claiming that the newly minted high school graduates are not physically fit."If you don’t get that joke, talk to your mom and dad back in the day when we were a lot fitter than you people are".The senator then circles back to China, suggesting that Fremont graduates will remember their ceremony .because China “started a big, global pandemic that created the worst public health crisis in over a century and brought the economy to its knees".The commencement speech, which was circulated on YouTube, drew condemnation from Nebraska State Sen.

Adam.

Morfeld, who mocked Sasse on Twitter.Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb also chimed in.she wrote on Twitter, “Graduating high school is a memory our kids and families cherish and [Ben Sasse] decided to use the moment to practice ‘jokes'”.In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for Sasse’s office hit back, “Pretending graduates are too fragile to hear the truth is silly”