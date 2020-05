The Redding Police Department is facing a lawsuit charging age discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Three officers filed the lawsuit friday, claiming that they were passed over for promotion due to their age.

The officers say that two younger- less experienced- lieutenants were promoted to captain.

The lawsuit states that the department has quote "made a directed effort to lower the overall age of the command staff."

The lawyer for the officers is seeking a jury trial.###